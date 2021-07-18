Insider Selling: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CMO Sells 11,744 Shares of Stock

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88.

MDRX stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

