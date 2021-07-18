Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Short Interest Update

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WVVI opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.81. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,262.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $527,782. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

