Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,676,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 75,382 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 49,713 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

