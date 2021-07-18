Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Now Covered by TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.66 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.87.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF opened at $14.66 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.