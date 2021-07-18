Sika’s (SXYAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Sika has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.