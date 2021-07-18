Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TLTZY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.52.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

