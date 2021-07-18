Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$17.25

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$17.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $12.41 on Friday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

