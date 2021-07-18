Northern Trust Corp Sells 349,322 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 349,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 291,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VKTX. Raymond James lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.85. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

