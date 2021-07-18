Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.42% of Ranpak worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranpak by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 204,721 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ranpak by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 436,325 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ranpak by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 74,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 148,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE PACK opened at $23.92 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

