Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after buying an additional 180,529 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at $202,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $27.86 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $436.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

