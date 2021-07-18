Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 44,269 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

