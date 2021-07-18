Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTIL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,035.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 282,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 257,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 141.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 193,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 184,981 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 413,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $345,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,155. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

DTIL stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $606.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.