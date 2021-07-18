Zacks Investment Research Downgrades indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) to Hold

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “indie Semiconductor provides automotive semiconductors and software platforms. It focus on edge sensors for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems including LiDAR, connected car, user experience and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd., is based in Virginia, United States. “

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $9.17 on Friday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.13 and a beta of 0.17.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.