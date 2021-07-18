JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGAM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,505,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seaport Global Acquisition by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 273,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

SGAM opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.