Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 38,279 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 225,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC opened at $33.36 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.16 million, a PE ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

