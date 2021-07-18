43,243 Shares in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GNACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 43,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Separately, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

