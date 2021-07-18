Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

NYSE ELP opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

