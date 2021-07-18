CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after buying an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

