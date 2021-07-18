JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $886,000 Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ASE Technology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Nomura lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

