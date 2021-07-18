Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $65.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.85.

Shares of REGI opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth $3,262,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

