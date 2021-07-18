Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

