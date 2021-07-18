BlackRock Inc. Purchases 583 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 119.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $52.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

