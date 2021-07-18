Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AKZOY. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Akzo Nobel from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

