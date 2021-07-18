Adyen’s (ADYEY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

