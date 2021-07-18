Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,186 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after purchasing an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Argan by 39.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 398,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 111,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,126.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $26,068.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Argan stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The company has a market cap of $729.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

