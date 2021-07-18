Citigroup Inc. Purchases Shares of 28,570 Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $149,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

