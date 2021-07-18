Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.69 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,459 shares of company stock worth $6,469,322. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

