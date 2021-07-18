Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zynex were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Zynex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Zynex by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zynex by 10.6% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 million, a PE ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.77. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.22.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

