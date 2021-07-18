Citigroup Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,501 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the first quarter worth $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Frontline by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Frontline Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

