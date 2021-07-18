Bank of Montreal Can Has $94,000 Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $34,718.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,756.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,110. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

NYSE:TNET opened at $72.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $87.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

