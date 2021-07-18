Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) to “Buy”

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ANZBY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANZBY opened at $20.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

