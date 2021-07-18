VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Major Shareholder Sells $17,946,000.00 in Stock

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc sold 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $17,946,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIH opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIH. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

