Ronald B. Griffin Sells 7,017 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,605.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,468.81. The company has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,612.32.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $599,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

