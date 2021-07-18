ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Major Shareholder Sells $14,235,438.42 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,303,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $14,235,438.42. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $4.25 on Friday. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ReShape Lifesciences from $18.50 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

ReShape Lifesciences is America’s premier weight-loss solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band ? System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy.

