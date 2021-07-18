Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.00

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 130000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £112.24 million and a PE ratio of -90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

