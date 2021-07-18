Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,270 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,786,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $685.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. Research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

