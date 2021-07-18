Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Down 4.3%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) dropped 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.43. Approximately 13,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 698,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

SOHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sohu.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

