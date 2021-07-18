Northern Trust Corp Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BFS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

