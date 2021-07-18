908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Up 4.6%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.38 and last traded at $33.26. Approximately 4,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 395,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $881.52 million and a P/E ratio of -26.04. The company has a current ratio of 17.62, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,814 shares of company stock worth $2,430,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 908 Devices by 145.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 635,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after buying an additional 523,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,632,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $22,389,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in 908 Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 328,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

