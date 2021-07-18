Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 290,209 shares.The stock last traded at $41.62 and had previously closed at $41.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 19.0% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 16,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

