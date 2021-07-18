Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 290,209 shares.The stock last traded at $41.62 and had previously closed at $41.90.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71.
Smith & Nephew Company Profile (NYSE:SNN)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
