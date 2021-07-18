AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 4.4%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.24 and last traded at $60.64. Approximately 1,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 912,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APP shares. UBS Group started coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.72 per share, with a total value of $6,172,000.00. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 132,085 shares of company stock worth $8,064,290 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

