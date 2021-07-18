Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RTMVY stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTMVY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rightmove from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

