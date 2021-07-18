Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

EAR stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.19. Eargo has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,288 shares of company stock valued at $49,536,704.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eargo by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Eargo by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $6,411,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

