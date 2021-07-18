JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Century Casinos worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTY. TheStreet cut Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.65 million, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. Analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

