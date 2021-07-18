JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 153,150 Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) by 1,276,250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kamada were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kamada in the first quarter worth about $276,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 5,859.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kamada by 143,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,741 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kamada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $13.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

