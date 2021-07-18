JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $968,000 in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $28.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

