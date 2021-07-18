JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,184 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth $291,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

