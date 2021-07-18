JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1 Million Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Franklin Covey worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.75. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

