UBS Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 185 Price Target

UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOLV.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 target price on Volvo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

