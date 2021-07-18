Contrasting Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and LiveVox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $762.94 million 2.34 $17.23 million ($3.72) -19.88 LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50 LiveVox 0 0 1 0 3.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $99.80, suggesting a potential upside of 34.97%. LiveVox has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.00%. Given LiveVox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -187.12% -12.36% -8.71% LiveVox N/A 62.68% 1.23%

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Singapore, and Australia under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex, and CathÃ©drale brand names; and creates and operates New England's premier music festival. In addition, it features the Radio City Rockettes, which serves as the star for its Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall. The company is based in New York, New York.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

